California pastor and founder of Christian suicide outreach, takes own life

RIVERSIDE, California -- A California pastor who reached out to people coping with depression and suicidal thoughts has taken his own life.

Jarrid Wilson, 30, was a founder of the outreach group Anthem of Hope. He was also an associate pastor at the megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship.

Senior pastor of the church Greg Laurie said Wilson died by suicide on Monday.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

"At a time like this, there are just no words," Laurie wrote on his blog on Tuesday. "The Bible says, 'There is a time to mourn.' This is certainly that time."

Wilson is survived by his wife Juli and two young sons.

He had spoken openly about his struggle with depression and his desire to help others.

Wilson died a day before World Suicide Prevention Day, which he posted about on his Twitter feed.

He often urged anyone in need to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

