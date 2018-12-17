Can't-miss indie music performances in New York City this week | Hoodline

SOCIETY

Looking for the most interesting indie music events to check out this week? From Brooklyn band Frands's single release to a performance by Aisha Badru, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.

Frands Single Release





Brooklyn band Frands is hosting a single release party at Elsewhere (Zone One). The band, which identifies itself as an "anti-indie punk-funk trio" on its website, has been together since April 2018.

When: Tuesday, December 18, 8 p.m.- Wednesday, December 19, 12 a.m.
Where: Elsewhere (Zone One), 599 Johnson Ave.
Price: $10 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Aaron Parks - "Little Big" Album Release





Jazz pianist Aaron Parks is coming to Le Poisson Rouge to celebrate the release of his new album "Little Big," featuring Parks on piano and keyboards, Greg Tuohey on guitar, David Ginyard on bass and Tommy Crane on drums.

In its album review, JazzTimes calls Little Big "a flawed but wondrous statement from a brilliant, visionary talent." This event is for ages 18 and over.

When: Wednesday, December 19, 7-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $15
A Dinner Party with Aisha Badru





The Wild Honey Pie, a music discovery community, is organizing a dinner and performance evening by New York singer-songwriter Aisha Badru, with songs from her debut album, "Pendulum."

The ticket includes a three-course meal from Le FanFare, complete with unlimited beer and cider. Vegan coquitos made with event partner Hamilton Rum will be available at discounted prices.

When: Wednesday, December 19, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Le Fanfare, 1103 Manhattan Ave.
Price: $50
