Society

Car dealership giving away Bible and AR-15 with car purchase

HONEA PATH, South Carolina -- A Ford dealership in South Carolina is getting a lot of attention for its latest promotion for customers who buy a new car.

WSPA reports those who drive away with a new ride will also be getting a Bible, American flag and a $400 voucher to purchase a Smith & Wesson AR-15 in their "God, Guns and America" promotion.

Derrick Hughes, the manager, says he's been getting calls from all around the country.

"What that means is when you come to the dealership, you purchase a vehicle. You will be actually leaving the dealership with the Bible and your American flag, and we'll give a voucher to you to go to your local gun store," Hughes said.

The GM says the dealership is working with a local gun store to make sure the person who buys the car is the same one who goes in for the gun.

Although the dealership specifies customers get a Smith & Wesson AR-15 with their car purchase, patrons can buy any items from the gun store with the $400 voucher.

That person will need also need to pass a background check before getting the weapon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth carolinacaramerican flagu.s. & worldviralguns
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sets fire to backpack outside synagogue during Yom Kippur
Girl saved from subway tracks honored by NYPD
West Side Highway speed limit set to be reduced
AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, rainy to the east
Polish, Austrian authors awarded Nobel prizes in literature
Ample Hills recalls Peppermint Pattie ice cream
NYC karate instructor accused of raping 12-year-old student
Show More
Uber, Lyft drivers to protest the companies
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape, former anchor denies claims
19-year-old man fatally shot, body dumped in Queens neighborhood
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
Auto shop falsified brake work for limo in fatal NY crash, DA says
More TOP STORIES News