Carla Hall shares secrets for making easy and delicious comfort food at home

New York, NY -- Visiting a restaurant for a quick bite to eat has gotten a lot more complicated due to COVID-19. As a result, many of us are fresh out of ideas in the kitchen.

If you're in search of new recipes, there's one chef who's known for stirring up lots of love, comfort and fun. Chef, Carla Hall, the culinary contributor for ABC's "Good Morning America", former co-host of "The Chew" and judge on the Netflix series "Crazy Delicious," joined Sandra Bookman on Here and Now to discuss her career and share some of her simplest recipes.


"These days, I'm all about passive cooking," Hall joked as she exalted praise upon her state-of-the-art air fryer, which she uses to make what she calls "the perfect grilled cheese sandwich."

"For me the perfect grilled cheese sandwich has melted cheese. It's crispy, golden brown and red with mayonnaise on the outside of the bread as oppose to butter," she explained. "The egg yolk and oil contained in the mayonnaise causes the bread to brown really well."

"In the air fryer you have all that heat circulating the sandwich and it takes about 10 minutes," she concluded.


In addition to making her grilled cheese sandwiches in an air fryer, Carla Hall pushes the boundaries in the kitchen by making her tomato soup in a blender and microwaving her chocolate cake.

Listening to Carla Hall rave about the relative ease of her recipes, forces you to question the age old cliché about shortcuts. Maybe they aren't such a bad thing after all.

To learn more about Carla Hall and her recipes you can visit her website CarlaHall.com
