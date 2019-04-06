national day

Celebrate National Twinkie Day

EMBED <>More Videos

On April 6, 1930, Twinkies were invented in Schiller Park, Illinois by baker manager James Dewar.

National Twinkie Day is April 6.

On that day in 1930 Twinkies were invented in Schiller Park, Illinois by bakery manager James Dewar.

The name "Twinkie" was inspired by a billboard for "Twinkle Toe Shoes"

Twinkies were originally filled with banana cream but during World War II bananas were rationed, so vanilla cream was substituted.

Twinkies are 68 percent air. The cakes are baked for 12 minutes each, injected with cream and then flipped over so the round bottom is now on top.

Hostess churns out more than 1,000 Twinkies per minute.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyschiller parkhostessbusinessnational daycupcakes
TOP STORIES
Husband, girlfriend charged with murder in death of NYC mom
Those affected by 9/11-related illnesses honored with memorial
Thieves steal hundreds from donation boxes in Queens church
Man charged with terrorism in gun scare at FIT in Manhattan
Study: Half of Manhattan's residents have never married
NJ school districts: Brace for possible layoffs, higher taxes
Officer in bow tie, tap shoes makes arrest after CT foot chase
Show More
Catholic Church to develop NYC properties into low-income housing
Judge rules against Rockland County's state of emergency
NJ city to require illuminated signs on all rideshare vehicles
Correction officer arrested on gun, sex abuse charges
Rep: Jagger doing well after heart surgery in NYC
More TOP STORIES News