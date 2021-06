Celebrating the MTA Heroes who helped fight pandemic underground

EMBED >More News Videos During Mental Health Awareness Month, we celebrate Annette, George and Barbara. They are part of the MTA's Occupational Health Services and Office of the Chaplain teams.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News continues to celebrate our MTA heroes who have fought hard to help beat the pandemic underground.In May, the MTA launched a public campaign to get people riding the rails in line for a COVID-19 vaccination.So far, 11,000 people have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson in the subways -- thanks to the hard work of MTA workers.Four people in particular went above and beyond to ensure their stations were ready to help New Yorkers: Cherry-Anne Wiltshire, Sosamma Joseph, Sonsia Wise and Duane Fingall.Thank you!----------