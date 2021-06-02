Celebrating the MTA Heroes who helped fight pandemic underground

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10657979" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> During Mental Health Awareness Month, we celebrate Annette, George and Barbara. They are part of the MTA's Occupational Health Services and Office of the Chaplain teams.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News continues to celebrate our MTA heroes who have fought hard to help beat the pandemic underground.In May, the MTA launched a public campaign to get people riding the rails in line for a COVID-19 vaccination.So far, 11,000 people have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson in the subways -- thanks to the hard work of MTA workers.Four people in particular went above and beyond to ensure their stations were ready to help New Yorkers: Cherry-Anne Wiltshire, Sosamma Joseph, Sonsia Wise and Duane Fingall.Thank you!----------