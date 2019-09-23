Society

Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz dies at 44, restaurant announces

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz has died.

Ruiz made frequent appearances on the Food Network, and just opened a restaurant called 'La Cubana' this summer in the Meatpacking District.

The restaurant announced his death on Sunday at the age of 44. The cause is not clear.



A biography on the restaurant's website says Ruiz opened restaurants all over the world in his 25 years in the industry.

Ruiz also built a successful TV and radio career.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyobituary
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Woman fatally shot in bedroom of NJ apartment
Police investigating two major jewelry thefts at Trump Tower
AccuWeather: Summery first day of fall
Jones sparkles in his start, Giants rally past Bucs 32-31
3 hurt when fire breaks out at high-rise building near Times Square
Must-read stories from the weekend
Disney Plus preorder starts with 7-day free trial
Show More
Man crossing NYC street critically injured in hit-and-run
Vigil held as search continues for missing New Jersey girl
Street closures, security for UN General Assembly in NYC
Who won Emmy Awards tonight: List of winners
Father, son die in fall from cliff at quarry in Connecticut
More TOP STORIES News