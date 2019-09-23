Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz dies at 44, restaurant announces

Ruiz made frequent appearances on the Food Network, and just opened a restaurant called 'La Cubana' this summer in the Meatpacking District.
The restaurant announced his death on Sunday at the age of 44. The cause is not clear.
A biography on the restaurant's website says Ruiz opened restaurants all over the world in his 25 years in the industry.
Ruiz also built a successful TV and radio career.
