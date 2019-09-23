Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz dies at 44, restaurant announces

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz has died.Ruiz made frequent appearances on the Food Network, and just opened a restaurant called 'La Cubana' this summer in the Meatpacking District.The restaurant announced his death on Sunday at the age of 44. The cause is not clear.A biography on the restaurant's website says Ruiz opened restaurants all over the world in his 25 years in the industry.Ruiz also built a successful TV and radio career.----------