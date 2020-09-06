census

Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations

By Associated Press
ORLANDO (WABC) -- A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Census Bureau for the time being to stop following a plan that would have had it winding down operations in order to finish the 2020 census at the end of September.

The federal judge in San Jose late Saturday issued a temporary restraining order against the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the agency. The order stops the Census Bureau from winding down operations until a court hearing is held on Sept. 17.


A coalition of cities, counties and civil rights groups had sued the Census Bureau, demanding it restore its previous deadline for finishing the census to the end of October, instead of using a revised plan to end operations at the end of September. They had argued the earlier deadline would cause the Census Bureau to overlook minority communities, leading to an inaccurate count that is used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal funding is distributed and how many congressional seats each state gets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycensus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENSUS
Only1Me: Billy Porter, Misty Copeland want you to fill out the census
Questions and answers about the 2020 census
Up Close: Insurgent Jamaal Bowman; plus Charlie Rangel, Peter King
NYC launches week of activities to get NYers to respond to census
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC school year calendar has been released
25-year-old fatally shot while sitting inside car in NYC
COVID Updates: Labor Day gatherings could become super spreaders
Good Samaritans jump in to help after driver slams into pedestrian
Terrifying video shows airline engine appears to catch fire
AccuWeather Forecast: Another beauty
74-year-old woman attacked, robbed in East Village
Show More
COVID News: Man released from hospital after 6-month battle with virus
Islanders beat Flyers; advance to Conference Finals
Here's the next time you'll be able to see Billy Joel at MSG
NY attorney general to empanel grand jury in Prude case
Several boats sink during Texas parade supporting Trump
More TOP STORIES News