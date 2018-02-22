SOCIETY

Central Park art gallery exhibit celebrates African American culture

Rob Nelson reports on the African American cultural exhibit in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
In the Arsenal Gallery in Central Park, the walls are lined with more than just art, but examples of cultural pride.

The exhibit, called "Identity" and curated by the group Harlem Needle Arts has been on display for several weeks. The works are designed to celebrate African American culture, history and self-image through art.

"Look at the social consciousness of some of the pieces," said Michelle Bishop, of Harlem Needle Arts. "Look at all the different layers of whats incorporated."

The pieces, made of fiber art, depict historical icons and family, among other things.

"Basically I wanted to convey what I saw in my community," said Krystle Collins, one of the artists.

The pieces are on display through February 23.

For more information, visit NYCgovparks.org.

