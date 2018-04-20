SOCIETY

Central Park is going car free starting in June

EMBED </>More Videos

Dave Evans reports on a soon-to-be car free Central Park.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Central Park will be going car-free, excluding the park transverses, beginning in the end of June.

The mayor said the ban win begin on June 27 because it is the day after the last day of school for New York City public school students. It is also the first day that public pools are open in parks throughout the city.

Traffic will be banned on all roads south of 72nd Street that cars, pedestrians and cyclists currently share.

It impacts West Drive, Center and East Drive and Terrace Drive.

"Central Park is not just one of New York's favorite parks - it's one of the most-beloved, most-recognized parks in the entire world," Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said. "Now, we're making history by demonstrating just how clean, accessible, and safe an urban park can be."

The ban will be on a trial basis, as the city watches the impact on traffic.

However, Prospect Park in Brooklyn went car-free for several months last summer, and now that car ban is permanent.

The city says returning the park's loop road to walkers, joggers and cyclists will reduce air pollution in the park and improve safety.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycentral parkhorse-drawn carriagescarManhattanNew York CityCentral Park
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News