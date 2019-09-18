Central Park Conservancy unveils north end restoration plan

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Central Park Conservancy on Wednesday unveiled its final design plans for restoring Central Park's north end.The design includes re-envisioning the pool and rink located beside the 11-acre Harlem Meer.It will incorporate a completely reimagined facility into the landscape, conservancy officials said, reconnecting the Meer to the recently restored ravine and its surrounding woodlands.The ambitious project is being guided by what the conservancy calls the original vision and essential purpose of Central Park: to provide a reprieve to all New Yorkers."It really is the capstone project of our 40-year effort to restore Central Park," said Central Park Conservancy President and CEO Elizabeth W. Smith. "We are tremendously proud of this project."The conservancy's mission is to reclaim landscapes and facilities in the park that have suffered from long periods of neglect.The north end restoration will be completed in partnership with the City of New York.----------