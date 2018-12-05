ARREST

DoorDash driver arrested after chaos erupts over Cheescake Factory free cheesecake deal

EMBED </>More Videos

Chaos broke out over a nationwide Cheesecake Factory promotion in Virginia. (Credit: Remy Hendra via Storyful)

ARLINGTON, Va. --
Chaos broke out over a nationwide Cheesecake Factory promotion in Virginia on Wednesday.

The high volume of orders crippled a location in Arlington.

Due to severe delays, as well as a number of parking issues outside the restaurant, a crowd of DoorDash drivers grew restless and scuffles broke out.

When police responded to the location and asked drivers to leave, one man refused.

Video taken inside the restaurant by a DoorDash driver shows police pinning a man to the ground and putting him in handcuffs.

He's expected to be charged with disorderly conduct.

The Cheesecake Factory teamed up with the delivery service to celebrate 40 years in business by giving away 40,000 slices of cheesecake.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycheesecakefightarrestdelivery servicefoodrestaurant
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARREST
High school coach accused of exposing himself to girl
2 arrested in Queens bodega robbery, shooting; 2 still sought
2 women arrested following violent altercation at NJ Wawa
Police: Woman pulls knife on man who confronted her over fart
More arrest
SOCIETY
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
Full text of George W Bush's eulogy for George HW Bush
Operation Santa takes over airplane hangar at JFK Airport
Pres. George HW Bush celebrated with praise and humor
More Society
Top Stories
NYPD: Suspect wounded in police-involved shooting in the Bronx
Maximum sentence for convicted killer in party stabbing murder
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
Woman sexually assaulted in front of NYC church, 1 in custody
Driver in deadly hit and run gets time served, family outraged
Raging high-rise fire forces people out of apartments in NJ
Operation Santa takes over airplane hangar at JFK Airport
Show More
Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram
Report recommends cannabis tax to fund MTA modernization plan
LI officials accused of forging names for election petitions
USA Gymnastics files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy
More News