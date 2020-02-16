Chicago family offering $1K reward for missing 70-year-old wedding album

CHICAGO -- A Chicago family is making a plea Saturday, hoping someone can help them get back a nearly 70-year-old wedding album.It's one of Leatha Charles' most treasured memories of her late husband.Their daughter had the album in Florida and she recently mailed it back to her mother.Though the post office says it was delivered, Mrs. Charles never received it, according to the family.They are now offering a $1,000 reward for its return.The album includes pictures taken of Mrs. Charles and her husband on their wedding day in 1952.