SOCIETY

Chick-Fil-A cashier returns $3 after customer leaves it behind

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has the story on a Chick-Fil-A cashier who returned $3 weeks after a customer left it behind.

Eyewitness News
It was one true act of kindness after an employee from a Texas Chick-Fil-A saved a customer's change for nearly a month after he left it behind.

Marcus Henderson, a cashier at the fast food chain noticed that Danny Cadra forgot his $3 change behind after he ordered at the drive-thru.

Instead of putting the money back in the register, Henderson put the money aside and took it with him to work every day to give it back to its rightful owner.

That day final came last week, and the sweet gesture did not stop there. Henderson and Cadra have become friends.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyact of kindnessmoneylost money
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News