Christmas in New York: Tour the lights, sights and traditions around town

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Merry Christmas from Channel 7! Join us for a holiday adventure as we take in the lights, sights and traditions around town on our first ever Jolly Holiday Tour of New York.Our special premieres Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages, and you can watch it right here as well!Here are some of the places we will visit on our fun-filled adventure around the city:The trees at Rockefeller Center, Bryant Park, Lincoln Center and Tavern on the GreenThe holiday windows at Macy's and Saks Fifth AvenueThe Nutcracker at Lincoln CenterThe lights of Dyker HeightsThe Bronx Zoo lightsNYC Winter Lantern Festival, Snug Harbor, Staten IslandHello Panda Festival, Citi Field... and dozens of more festive places!----------