Christmas in New York: Tour the lights, sights and traditions around town

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Merry Christmas from Channel 7! Join us for a holiday adventure as we take in the lights, sights and traditions around town on our first ever Jolly Holiday Tour of New York.

Our special premieres Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages, and you can watch it right here as well!

Here are some of the places we will visit on our fun-filled adventure around the city:

The trees at Rockefeller Center, Bryant Park, Lincoln Center and Tavern on the Green

The holiday windows at Macy's and Saks Fifth Avenue

The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center

The lights of Dyker Heights

The Bronx Zoo lights

NYC Winter Lantern Festival, Snug Harbor, Staten Island

Hello Panda Festival, Citi Field

... and dozens of more festive places!

