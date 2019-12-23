NEW YORK (WABC) -- Merry Christmas from Channel 7! Join us for a holiday adventure as we take in the lights, sights and traditions around town on our first ever Jolly Holiday Tour of New York.
Our special premieres Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages, and you can watch it right here as well!
Here are some of the places we will visit on our fun-filled adventure around the city:
The trees at Rockefeller Center, Bryant Park, Lincoln Center and Tavern on the Green
The holiday windows at Macy's and Saks Fifth Avenue
The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center
The lights of Dyker Heights
The Bronx Zoo lights
NYC Winter Lantern Festival, Snug Harbor, Staten Island
Hello Panda Festival, Citi Field
... and dozens of more festive places!
Christmas in New York: Tour the lights, sights and traditions around town
