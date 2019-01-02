SOCIETY

Curbside Christmas tree disposal begins in New York City

Trees should be placed curbside without ornaments or tree stands.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The sanitation department is beginning its annual curbside Christmas tree pick-ups.

People should remove lights, ornaments and other accessories before putting out their trees.

Pickup will continue through January 12th.

The city will also accept and chip Christmas trees at the annual mulch-fest events January 12th and 13th.

If you are throwing out an artificial Christmas tree larger than 4 feet, you must schedule a bulk pickup appointment. Artificial trees 4 feet and smaller can be thrown out with your regular garbage.

