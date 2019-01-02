The sanitation department is beginning its annual curbside Christmas tree pick-ups.People should remove lights, ornaments and other accessories before putting out their trees.Pickup will continue through January 12th.The city will also accept and chip Christmas trees at the annual mulch-fest events January 12th and 13th.If you are throwing out an artificial Christmas tree larger than 4 feet, you must schedule a bulk pickup appointment. Artificial trees 4 feet and smaller can be thrown out with your regular garbage.----------