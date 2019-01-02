NEW YORK (WABC) --The sanitation department is beginning its annual curbside Christmas tree pick-ups.
People should remove lights, ornaments and other accessories before putting out their trees.
Pickup will continue through January 12th.
The city will also accept and chip Christmas trees at the annual mulch-fest events January 12th and 13th.
If you are throwing out an artificial Christmas tree larger than 4 feet, you must schedule a bulk pickup appointment. Artificial trees 4 feet and smaller can be thrown out with your regular garbage.
