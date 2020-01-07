Christmas trees helping to prevent flooding along Jersey Shore

ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Thousands of discarded Christmas trees will be recycled to help preserve the Jersey Shore.Officials with Island Beach State Park hoped to get 200 trees this weekend, but instead more than 2,000 trees were donated on Saturday.The trees will be recycled to help build sand dunes along the shore and they will help fill in areas where dune growth is needed.Officials say the trees help capture sand that is blown, prompting dunes to grow at a much faster rate than they would naturally.----------