Society

Christmas trees helping to prevent flooding along Jersey Shore

ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Thousands of discarded Christmas trees will be recycled to help preserve the Jersey Shore.

Officials with Island Beach State Park hoped to get 200 trees this weekend, but instead more than 2,000 trees were donated on Saturday.

The trees will be recycled to help build sand dunes along the shore and they will help fill in areas where dune growth is needed.

Officials say the trees help capture sand that is blown, prompting dunes to grow at a much faster rate than they would naturally.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseyjersey shorechristmas treedunes
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYCHA employee shoots supervisor during dispute: Police
President Trump announces rally this month in New Jersey
MTA blames 'isolated case of human error' for nightmare commute
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin in NJ rescued by police
Cuomo helps passenger from crashed vehicle on BQE
Brothers battle over whether to keep sickly mother alive
Family of missing 5-year-old girl marches to Bridgeton, NJ city hall
Show More
2 kids shot after throwing snowballs at vehicle
Ohio man recounts deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike bus crash
IKEA to pay $46 million to family following child's death
One of America's oldest milk producers files for bankruptcy
Man sues Long Island animal shelter, claiming it sold his dog
More TOP STORIES News