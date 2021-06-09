Society

Chartered plane overrun by cicadas delays White House press ahead of Biden overseas trip

EMBED <>More Videos

Trillions of cicadas about to emerge

WASHINGTON -- Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom for President Joe Biden's first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas.

The Washington, D.C., area is among the many parts of the country that have been swarmed by Brood X cicadas, a large emergence of the loud 17-year insects that take to dive-bombing onto moving vehicles and unsuspecting passersby.

Even Biden wasn't spared. The president brushed a cicada from his shoulder as he chatted up his traveling press corps before he boarded Air Force One for the flight to Europe.

"Watch out for the cicadas," Biden said.

Pres. Joe Biden pantomimes how he had to brush a cicada off his neck as he and first lady Jill Biden prepare to board Air Force One, June 9, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky



It was unclear how cicadas disrupted the mechanics of the press plane. Weather and crew rest issues also contributed to the flight delay late Tuesday. Ultimately, the plane was swapped for another one, and the flight took off shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The press plane is arranged with the assistance of the White House and carries journalists at their expense. There was not expected to be any impact on news coverage of Biden's visit.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societythe white housejoe bidenbugs
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Suspect in 10-year-old boy's fatal shooting facing several charges
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy thunderstorms
House catches fire, cars stuck in water as storms move through
Tribeca Film Festival opens with 'In The Heights' screenings
2.4-magnitude earthquake reported in Ocean County
Singas confirmed as judge, successor is Nassau County's 1st Black DA
Show More
On 1st overseas trip, Biden to assure allies and meet Putin
French president slapped in face by member of public
Search for 2 men in bat attack, robbery in the Bronx
MTA Heroes save woman who fell on express train tracks
Buying your first home in a red-hot housing market
More TOP STORIES News