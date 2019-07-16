Citi Bike expands into the Bronx, step one of expansion plan

BRONX (WABC) -- Citi Bike pedals into the Bronx.An announcement about the expansion there will happen later Tuesday morning.This is just one step in a series of expansions.The ultimate plan is for the bike share program to roll into Brooklyn and Queens by 2023.Recently, Citi Bike has come under fire for setting up shop in only the most expensive parts of the city, only north to 130th Street and to limited sections of Brooklyn and Queens.----------