Society

Citi Bike expands into the Bronx, step one of expansion plan

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Citi Bike pedals into the Bronx.

An announcement about the expansion there will happen later Tuesday morning.

This is just one step in a series of expansions.

The ultimate plan is for the bike share program to roll into Brooklyn and Queens by 2023.

Recently, Citi Bike has come under fire for setting up shop in only the most expensive parts of the city, only north to 130th Street and to limited sections of Brooklyn and Queens.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybronxnew york cityciti bike
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC taxi driver killed by his own cab while chasing robber
Deadline approaches in custody battle for missing mom's 5 kids
Eric Garner family to meet with prosecutors as deadline looms
Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot welcomes baby girl!
AccuWeather Forecast: Still hot, more humid
AOC, congresswomen urge people to ignore Trump's bait
R. Kelly in court Tuesday for arraignment on federal sex crime charges
Show More
Twitter rolls out redesigned website
Hip hop music festival ends after massive fire at beach
Police lieutenant accused of killing estranged wife in NJ
Teen found guilty of fatally stabbing classmate in Bronx
Child, 3, dies after falling into Tim Horton's grease trap
More TOP STORIES News