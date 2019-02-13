NEW YORK (WABC) --The New York City Council voted Wednesday to dissolve a committee chaired by council member Ruben Diaz, Sr., following homophobic comments he recently made.
Many were calling for the veteran councilman to step down, especially since he has yet to apologize.
The council rules committee voted 11-0 to strip Diaz of his committee chairmanship and then the full council voted 45-1 to punish Diaz.
"His comments and his actions since the comments came to light have created an environment in which he can no longer effectively serve as chair of any committee in this body," said Council Speaker Corey Johnson.
The council could vote in coming weeks on further punishment for Diaz.
Diaz was not there for the vote Wednesday but is expected to respond Thursday at a news conference in the Bronx.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has also joined in calls for Diaz to apologize or resign, as has Diaz's son, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz ,Jr.
