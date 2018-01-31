NYCHA

City to upgrade boilers and repair heating systems at NYCHA housing projects

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles reports on the efforts to fix heating problems at NYCHA projects.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
After years of living with old and unreliable boilers there is good news for tens of thousands of public housing residents in New York City.

The city will replace the old boilers and upgrade heating systems at 20 NYCHA housing projects.

But they won't be fully installed until 2022.

In a statement, a City Hall spokesman said: "This Mayor is putting real resources to attack these problems, including $13 million to address heating emergencies this winter and $200 million to address long-term boiler issues. This $13 million is going towards buying extra mobile boilers, and hiring more repair staff to respond to outages."

Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles has more in the video above.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyNYCHAheatNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NYCHA
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
Broken pipe causes flooding in Bronx public housing for 3rd day
Water flows down stairwell, flooding Bronx NYCHA building
Smoking no longer allowed in NYCHA buildings
894 apartments without water at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
More NYCHA
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News