After years of living with old and unreliable boilers there is good news for tens of thousands of public housing residents in New York City.The city will replace the old boilers and upgrade heating systems at 20 NYCHA housing projects.But they won't be fully installed until 2022.In a statement, a City Hall spokesman said: "This Mayor is putting real resources to attack these problems, including $13 million to address heating emergencies this winter and $200 million to address long-term boiler issues. This $13 million is going towards buying extra mobile boilers, and hiring more repair staff to respond to outages."Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles has more in the video above.----------