Poor Bambi! Clumsy deer gets stuck in Kentucky homeowner's pool

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WABC) -- Poor Bambi! A deer in distress was rescued by police in Kentucky on Monday.When officers arrived at a home outside Lexington, they found the deer trapped inside a pool, clinging to the edge.The frightened deer appeared unable to move and floated in the water as police tried to coax it out.With the help of the homeowner, the deer was finally pulled out of the chilly water and quickly ran away.----------