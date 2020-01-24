Society

Poor Bambi! Clumsy deer gets stuck in Kentucky homeowner's pool

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WABC) -- Poor Bambi! A deer in distress was rescued by police in Kentucky on Monday.

When officers arrived at a home outside Lexington, they found the deer trapped inside a pool, clinging to the edge.

The frightened deer appeared unable to move and floated in the water as police tried to coax it out.

With the help of the homeowner, the deer was finally pulled out of the chilly water and quickly ran away.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykentuckydeer rescuedeerpoolu.s. & worldpolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY battling 3-alarm fire in Chinatown
Fears of coronavirus overseas spread to tri-state area
Man shot, bystander injured during dispute in the Bronx
1 man killed, 2 injured after shooting on Manhattan street
Man wanted for scamming elderly out of more than $100,000
3 animals get new lease on life after Verrazzano Bridge crash
NJ shoplifting suspect killed after chase, shooting at officers
Show More
2 men charged in fatal drive-by shooting on NJ highway
High school student suspended over dreadlocks, family says
Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
New York City Transit President Andy Byford resigning
Police: Verbal dispute leaves 1 man stabbed on Manhattan street
More TOP STORIES News