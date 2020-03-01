u.s. & world

Community surprises high school basketball coach with kidney donor match during game

CORYDON, Ind. -- An Indiana community gave a high school basketball coach the surprise of a lifetime during a game -- news of a life-saving kidney match.

Coach Chase Best had no idea the biggest event of Corydon Central High School's senior night game was a halftime event for him.

Best was diagnosed with a kidney disease at age 11. Recently, his condition had worsened, so he'd spent years searching for an organ donor.

While Corydon's school colors are black and gold, students wore green in support of organ donation, WHAS-TV reported. Best had assumed this was a way to raise awareness for "Be The Match," an organization that operates a registry of donors.

Then, during halftime, Best was surprised with the big news: his former baseball coach was a perfect match. The announcement brought the entire gym to their feet and loved ones to tears.

Even with his new lease on life, Coach Chase was still focused on the game.

"Hey, hey, we're winning this game," he told his team during a group hug.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyindianaorgan donationshigh schoolu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
France's Louvre Museum closed amid spreading coronavirus epidemic
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
Tom Steyer drops out of presidential race
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plastic bag ban underway in NY; additional fee for paper bags
Police searching for man who allegedly groped child in NYC
Man beaten, sprayed with fire extinguisher by attackers in Bronx
Coronavirus: 1st US death confirmed; NY begins testing
NYC to reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets
Why did CDC send NYC man home without testing for coronavirus?
AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine
Show More
Leap Year baby born at Long Island hospital
Coronavirus concerns impacting LI Chinese-American businesses
Residents concerned over possible lagoon contamination on Long Island
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
Man steals ambulance, leads police on wild chase
More TOP STORIES News