Westchester coaches suspended after participating in LGBTQ charity game

Marcus Solis reports on the high school coaches suspended after participating in a charity LGBTQ game.

By
YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
Two Westchester County high school coaches were suspended after participating in a charity LGBTQ charity game.

Saunders High School coach Anthony Nicodemo and Somers High School coach Chris DiCintio were each suspended for one game.

Nicodemo, who is openly gay, is asking whether homophobia is the reason behind the disciplinary action.

"I'd like to think it's not homophobia, but the LGBT community experiences it every day," Nicodermo said.

The Section I Athletic Council said the schools did not file the necessary paperwork to schedule an outside contest.

In a statement, the executive director of Section I said the panel supports the "Pride on the Court" message, but maintains the rule exists to protect the eligibility for student-athletes.

"There is no exception to the rule when the outside entity sponsoring the game is organizing same for a charitable purpose," the executive director of Section I said in the statement.

Nicodemo said he received verbal approval and was told nothing was required in writing.

The event on January 20 raised $800 for GLSEN, a group that works with gay and transgender teens in the Hudson Valley.

