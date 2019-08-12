Society

Construction of Coast Guard Museum slated for 2020

New ensigns toss their cadet covers into the air upon graduation from the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

NEW LONDON, Connecticut -- Construction of the planned National Coast Guard Museum is expected to begin early next year in New London.

Members of the museum's board tell The Day of New London that a request for proposals for the first phase of construction is expected to go out on Sept. 1.

The final design, which was approved earlier this year by the board calls for an 80,000-square-foot, five-story, interactive, environmentally friendly museum on the city's waterfront.

Plans call for the Coast Guard's tall ship, the Barque Eagle, to be docked near the museum at a renovated City Pier when the ship is in New London.

The museum association has raised about $48 million in public and private funds toward the estimated $100 million cost of the project.

Related topics:
societyconnecticutcoast guardmuseumsconstruction
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
