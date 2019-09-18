society

College football fan asks for beer money on 'College GameDay,' donates funds to sick children

A college football fan in Iowa turned a joke into a serious effort to help sick children.

Carson King wanted to see if a well-placed sign on a national stage could get him a few bucks for beer.



During the pre-game show for the Iowa State University football game over the weekend he held up a sign requesting money for his Venmo account, so he could buy a few brews.

In a matter of minutes, King says he had $600 and then $1,000 sent to his account.

"I had people from Texas, Idaho, California, Massachusetts. A lot of Clemson people donated. I guess they like Busch Light, too," said King.

Carson says he immediately called his parents and they came up with a plan.

He kept enough money for a case of beer and plans to send the rest to the University of Iowa's Children's Hospital.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Carson has received more than $36,000 from people around the country.

King says he will keep his Venmo account open through the end of the month and will then bring the donation to the children's hospital in person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychildrensocietydonationscollege football
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Sam Smith announces new pronouns of 'they' and 'them'
'Up' photo shoot features 5-year-old birthday boy, great-grandparents
Kroger asks shoppers to not openly carry firearms in stores
SF woman befriends crows, who leave her gifts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Man wanted in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
Chemical spill prompts evacuation at NYC hospital
Woman goes missing after NJ fire; Friend found with her Jeep
NYPD officer released from hospital after NYC shooting
Angelina Pivarnick from 'Jersey Shore' sues New York City
Fight near Midtown Manhattan Taco Bell ends in slashing
Sandy Hook families release harrowing PSA about school shootings
Show More
Cuomo signs bill extending statute of limitations for rape in NY
Approx. 70 dirt bike riders wanted for reckless driving on LI highway
NYPD to deploy extra personnel for High Holy Days
From Yale grad to living on the streets of LA
Video shows man ambushed, attacked, robbed in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News