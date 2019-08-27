Society

'All for you': Arkansas college football teams shaves heads for cancer-fighting coach

BATESVILLE, Arkansas (WABC) -- A college football team in Arkansas shaved their heads to stand in solidarity with their cancer-fighting coach.

"It's all for you, coach," a player says in a video that shows Lyon College football team revealing their surprise to offensive coordinator Kris Sweet.

Coach Sweet, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, is moved to tears as he hugs each player.

Freshman football player Fletcher Clay captured the video in Batesville on August 26.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarkansasfootballcollegecancercollege football
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 5 hurt in NYC construction site collapse
Police: Man fires shots on LI school grounds in dispute over trees
Man allegedly sneaks gun, clown mask into NYC job center
Tropical Storm Dorian approaches hurricane strength
46 charged in massive NJ drug bust centered around social club
Family wants Giants to change policy requiring tickets for babies
Dad in court in twins' hot car deaths, DA asks for adjournment
Show More
Man jailed after TSA wrongly thinks honey is laced with meth
Jeffrey Epstein accusers pour out their anger in court
Frontier to begin service at Newark Airport with $15 flights
2 men fatally shot in Queens, mother of victim speaks out
Search on for man, woman after stabbing on 4 train in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News