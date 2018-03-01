ACT OF KINDNESS

New York college student goes viral with random acts of kindness video

EMBED </>More Videos

Gabriella Ricciardi of Poughkeepsie, NY went around her town handing out 1 dollar bills to strangers and sharing laughs, smiles and stories with them.

By Nicholas Augustine
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WABC) --
A 19-year-old New York college student's video showing her random acts of kindness has gone viral.

Gabriella Ricciardi, of Eastchester, went around her town handing out $1 bills to strangers and sharing laughs, smiles and stories with them.

"This whole process made me realize even more that it is the little things in life, the smallest amount of money made someone's day, and just seeing them smile made mine," Riccardi said.

Ricciardi says she was inspired by Drake's music video "God's Plan," where he gives away a million dollars. Her budget was a bit less, at $23, and she recorded the entire experience on her iPhone.

"This was an amazing experience, we had so much (fun) making it, shared a lot of laughs, and I can honestly say I've never felt this good," said Ricciardi.

See the full video here:


----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood newsact of kindnesscollege studentPoughkeepsieDutchess CountyEastchesterWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACT OF KINDNESS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
Torrential downpour can't stop this woman from returning shopping cart
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
8-year-old helps elderly woman up the stairs in act of kindness
More act of kindness
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News