A 19-year-old New York college student's video showing her random acts of kindness has gone viral.Gabriella Ricciardi, of Eastchester, went around her town handing out $1 bills to strangers and sharing laughs, smiles and stories with them."This whole process made me realize even more that it is the little things in life, the smallest amount of money made someone's day, and just seeing them smile made mine," Riccardi said.Ricciardi says she was inspired by Drake's music video "God's Plan," where he gives away a million dollars. Her budget was a bit less, at $23, and she recorded the entire experience on her iPhone."This was an amazing experience, we had so much (fun) making it, shared a lot of laughs, and I can honestly say I've never felt this good," said Ricciardi.See the full video here:----------