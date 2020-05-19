coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: College student's 'Quarantine Bears' teach kids about COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A college student in Connecticut has a creative way to teach children about COVID-19.

Olivia Carlson, 22, of New Hartford, says the "Quarantine Bear" comes with a mask and a matching mask for the child.


It also has a handwritten note and a list of tips to stay healthy.

Carlson says she hopes the bear will bring kids comfort during these uncertain times.

"I started with six bears, that's all I had in my possession. Posted it on Facebook and I had no idea how much shares it would get," Carlson said. "I hope these Quarantine Bears can help a little bit."

Carlson says she picked a bear because she got Build-a-Bears with her dad, right before he passed away from pancreatic cancer more than a year ago.

