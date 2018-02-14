A movement is quickly growing for a 21-month-old California boy battling cancer. His name is Liam Brewer."He was normal, happy, laughing, crawling around, crawling on the table," dad Chris Brewer said. "This kid was getting in all kind of a mess."But on New Year's Eve, Liam lifted his shirt and pointed to what he called an "owie" on his abdomen. At first, they thought it could be an enlarged spleen, but after extensive tests, they found out it was a stage four cancerous tumor."Within 24 hours, we went from having our normal routine to everything has literally been flipped upside down," Brewer said.Chemotherapy is the only option and now, Chris and his wife Jessica are praying for a miracle."Medicine can only do so much," Chris said. "Even so, in Liam's case, we're really hoping and praying for some unexplainable event to occur."In the meantime, they are trying to make life as normal as possible for Liam's 5-year-old sister, while also taking time off of work. Chris works at the Clovis Auto Shop, but he stopped working to be with his family during this difficult and unpredictable time. He said he's grateful for how understanding they've been in his absence.Not only has a co-worker started ato help raise money for the family, but Liam's children's gym "My Gym" recently held a fundraiser. And there's a Facebook page called "Pray For Liam" that has become a source for updates and a place for people to leave their prayers and support. That's where the hashtag #PrayForLiam started, something that has now become a movement.----------