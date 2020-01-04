Society

Commuter Alert: NYC Tolls increase on several bridges and tunnels Sunday

New York City (WABC) -- If you plan on traveling into the city you might want to grab some extra cash before you go.

The tolls on bridges and tunnels connecting New York City to northern New Jersey, Westchester, and Long Island will be higher starting Sunday, January 5.

Drivers who often use the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, and Outerbridge Crossing will be effected.

Cash tolls will increase to 16 dollars on the port authority bridges and tunnels.

Passenger vehicles using e-z pass will be charged $13.75 during peak hours and $11.75 during off-peak hours.

