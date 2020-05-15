Coronavirus

Some companies are hiring private investigators to make sure employees are really working from home

SAN FRANCISCO -- Millions of Americans are working from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, some companies are taking extreme measures to make sure their employees are actually working.

A private investigator in Arizona tells KNXV-TV companies are hiring him to check up on workers who are skipping out on work. "If I get the call, usually they're pretty sure it's happening," said Dorian Bond. "They just need the documentation evidence so, when they decide to go with the termination, they have the proof."

Over the past several weeks, Bond says he's documented employees doing a number of non-work activities including golfing, boating and fishing. Another discovery took him by surprise. "A top executive was having a relationship with a subordinate and they were 'Zooming' from the same house but in different rooms."

Bond said it bothers him to find people taking advantage of their employer, when many people have been laid off due to the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvacationbusinesscoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicinvestigationcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Church hit hard by COVID-19 gives back with food pantry
New York's curve down, rest of nation going up
Operation doughnut delivery brings cheer to essential workers
Some CT Senate Democrats want next week's reopening delayed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead coronavirus vaccine team
New York's curve down, rest of nation going up
Everything you need to know about the NYC Pride celebration
NYC to educate, monitor and limit crowds in parks
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
Cuomo extends stay-at-home as other parts of NY reopen
Magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocks Western Nevada,
Show More
Church hit hard by COVID-19 gives back with food pantry
Exclusive look at what MTA bus drivers deal with during COVID-19
Some beaches already open as Jersey Shore prepares
Former MLB All-Star, Yankees GM Bob Watson dead at 74
NJ Transit to receive $1.4B in CARES Act funding: President Trump
More TOP STORIES News