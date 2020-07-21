Society

Con Edison asks 100,000-plus Queens customers to conserve energy

QUEENS, New York
By Eyewitness News
Con Edison is asking tens of thousands of customers in Queens Monday night to conserve energy.

The energy company reduced voltage by about 8% and is asking people in Glendale, Forest Hills, Forest Hills Gardens and Middle Village to conserve energy while company crews repair equipment.

The area is bounded by the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and 51st Avenue on the north, the Jackie Robinson Parkway on the south, Queens Boulevard on the east, and the Brooklyn borough line on the west.

Con Edison has asked customers in the area, more than 100,000 total, not to use washers, dryers, microwaves and even air conditioners, unless it's needed for medical reasons.

The company says the equipment problems in these areas have on effect on the rest of the Con Edison system.

