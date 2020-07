Con Edison asks 100,000-plus Queens customers to conserve energy during heat wave

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Con Edison is asking tens of thousands of customers in Queens to conserve energy amid the ongoing heat wave.The energy company reduced voltage by about 8% in the area as a precaution to protect equipment and maintain service as crews make repairs, and officials are asking people in Glendale, Forest Hills, Forest Hills Gardens and Middle Village to conserve energy in the meantime.The area is bounded by the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and 51st Avenue on the north, the Jackie Robinson Parkway on the south, Queens Boulevard on the east, and the Brooklyn borough line on the west.Con Edison has asked customers in the area, more than 116,000 in total, not to use washers, dryers, microwaves and even air conditioners -- unless it's needed for health or medical reasons -- until the equipment problems are resolved.The company says the equipment problems in these areas have on effect on the rest of the Con Edison system.Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at ConEd.com/reportoutage , with the mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).When calling, customers should report whether their neighbors also have lost power. Customers who report outages will receive updates with their estimated restoration times as they become available.Customers can follow Con Edison on Twitter or like us on Facebook for general outage updates, safety tips and storm preparation information.The company is in communication with New York City Emergency Management and will provide updates to affected customers directly and through the media as the situation warrants.----------