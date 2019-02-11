SOCIETY

Mom scouting Valentine's date for son draws campus complaints

(Photo from Towson University police)

TOWSON, Maryland --
It's almost Valentine's Day, and at Towson University in Maryland a mother has trying so hard to find a date for her son that police are concerned.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a woman in her 50s wearing a multicolored scarf approached students in two campus buildings last week, showing them a picture on her cellphone and asking if they would date her son.

After receiving multiple complaints from the mother's picks, campus police issued an "incident advisory" that included a link to pictures of the woman so that she might be identified. Chief Charles Herring said her reported behavior "may cause concern."

University officials say the woman isn't being sought for a criminal investigation, but they do want the third-party propositioning to stop.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvalentine's daydatingpoliceMaryland
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top Valentine's Day Google searches in each state
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
2 boys stop to say Pledge outside fire station
City Council, LGBTQ community call for Ruben Diaz, Sr., to resign
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
More Society
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
Video shows thief stealing boxes off truck in Manhattan
More News