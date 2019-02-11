It's almost Valentine's Day, and at Towson University in Maryland a mother has trying so hard to find a date for her son that police are concerned.The Baltimore Sun reports that a woman in her 50s wearing a multicolored scarf approached students in two campus buildings last week, showing them a picture on her cellphone and asking if they would date her son.After receiving multiple complaints from the mother's picks, campus police issued an "incident advisory" that included a link to pictures of the woman so that she might be identified. Chief Charles Herring said her reported behavior "may cause concern."University officials say the woman isn't being sought for a criminal investigation, but they do want the third-party propositioning to stop.----------