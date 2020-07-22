Society

ConEd asks 80K customers in Bronx to not use AC amid heat wave repairs

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Con Edison is asking 80,400 customers in the southeast part of the Bronx to conserve energy as crews repair equipment amid the ongoing heat wave.

The area is bounded by Pelham Parkway on the north, Schurz Avenue on the south, the Bronx River on the west, and Eastchester Bay on the east. It also includes City Island.

The area includes these neighborhoods: Bronx River, Bruckner, Castle Hill, Clason Point, Co-Op City, Country Club, Eastchester Bay, Edgewater Park, Harding Park, Middletown, Parkchester, and Pelham Bay. Also, Schuylerville, Soundview, Spencer Estates, Throgs Neck, Unionport, Westchester Square and West Farms.

Con Edison has asked customers in the area not to use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, microwaves and, if not needed for health or medical reasons, air conditioners, until crews complete repairs.

The company said two feeders in the Bronx were out Wednesday. Both have since been repaired, but residents are still asked to conserve electricity.

For Parkchester resident Alycia Dingle and her 10-year-old daughter, just because Con Edison is asking customers to conserve energy, doesn't mean their chores don't have to get done.

"We gotta get our clothes washed, there's nothing else I can do," Dingle said. "They don't allow us to have it inside the apartment, so they're gonna have to pull it together and make sure we don't have a blackout."

The silver lining for some residents is that the heat as backed down a little bit for now.

Meanwhile, NYC Emergency Management and the health department offered ways to beat the heat starting Thursday:

- More than 250 new cooling and misting sites in parks in heat-burdened neighborhoods
- More than 200 cooling centers throughout the city
- More than 300 hydrants opened with FDNY and DEP spray caps
-16 Cool Streets, which are pandemic Open Streets with shade and spray caps
- And 650 spray showers in city parks.

The utility had previously asked customers in Queens to conserve energy amid the ongoing heat wave.

The company said the equipment problems in these areas have no effect on the rest of the Con Edison system.

Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at ConEd.com/reportoutage, with the mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).

When calling, customers should report whether their neighbors also have lost power. Customers who report outages will receive updates with their estimated restoration times as they become available.
The company is in communication with New York City Emergency Management and will provide updates to affected customers directly and through the media as the situation warrants.

