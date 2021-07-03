Society

Coney Island businesses ready for return of July 4th visitors and sales

Where to see fireworks displays in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey for the Fourth of July!
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After more than a year of restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, businesses in Coney Island are looking forward to a little more normal Fourth of July holiday.

They're anxious to see the size of the crowds to the beach and boardwalk that they saw before the pandemic began.

However, boardwalks and beaches looked more like ghost towns all over the city, on a weekend when they are normally busier than ever.

It's not the 4th of July weekend many had pictured, from Coney Island's board walk to Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

Some were out for a walk, but weekend plans at least for Saturday, appeared to be a bust.

"The weather is nasty, I hate the rain, don't want to be out here," Morningside Heights resident Trina Harris said.

But that won't stop Harris from throwing her 2-year-old niece a family party in Morningside Park.

Coney Island's businesses like Ruby's were expecting to see more people after a slow pandemic year, but better luck tomorrow.


"The crowds have been coming, it's the weather keeping them away today," said Mike Sorrel of Ruby's Bar and Grill.

Unlike last year, the merchants have had the benefit of having a full summer selling season.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks are back after a modified edition last summer.

It wasn't until July 1 last year that beaches opened, so they are hoping that they will get some big crowds.

This year, there are few restrictions in place outside of businesses that might require a mask or ask that customers wear a mask.

"I just want to see the people again, I want to see the music, I want to hear the energy," Veronica Fernandaz, who was visiting Coney Island from New Hampshire, said.

"People have been home for a year, they need to get out, they want to get out, they're comfortable to get out," Mike Sarrel of Ruby's Bar and Grill said.

This first Saturday of the July 4th weekend was officially a wash, from beaches to parks, people were scarce with weather chasing crowds away. But many are hoping for a better day on Sunday.

Coney Island will have fireworks on July 4th, they're set to start at 10 p.m. and as an added bonus they will have fireworks every Friday night during the summer.

