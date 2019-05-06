Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal baby: Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome first child, a boy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5287190" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry welcomed their first baby on Monday

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry welcomed their first baby, a boy, the Royal Family just announced.The baby was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday (London time) and weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces."I'm just over the moon," Prince Harry said in announcing the birth of his son and first child."The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news," The Royal Family said.According to the Royal Family, Meghan's mother is "overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild.""The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland,...is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well," the Royal Family said.The little bundle of joy is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. The baby is seventh in line to the throne behind dad Prince Harry, cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, uncle Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles.The arrival of their first child marks another milestone at the end of a big year for the couple. They were married on May 19, 2018, and since then have been on trips around the world and have had countless sweet moments interacting with the public.America's favorite royal, who grew up in Los Angeles and attended Northwestern for college, reportedly met Prince Harry in the summer of 2016, just months before the couple went public.The couple recently moved to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle where they got married. The nursery there is reportedly eco-friendly and gender-neutral in design, according to AP.