Society

Congresswoman wants Canyon of Heroes parade for 9/11 heroes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City could host a Canyon of Heroes parade to honor 9/11 heroes if a New York congresswoman has her way.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-12th District, sent a letter Friday to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio requesting a parade down the Canyon of Heroes.

Maloney's request comes as the House and Senate both voted to permanently authorize the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. President Trump plans to sign the bill into law Monday.

"Each day, sadly, brings news of another funeral for one of the men or women who rushed to the aid of their fellow citizens and our country," Maloney wrote. "It is with this in mind, that I request that you host a parade down the Canyon of Heroes in which our city can once again pay proper tribute to those who took care of us on 9/11 and in the days, weeks, and months following the attack."

"Rather than wait for eulogies to honor their service - and the sacrifice of all the 9/11 survivors - let us take this moment to celebrate their legacy of valor while they can be present to participate in it," Maloney continued.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he thinks the parade is a great idea and his administration will ask first responders and their families if they want it.

"This is a great idea to honor our 9/11 first responders. We'll be reaching out to families, first responders and advocates to put on a world class event to honor these heroes," a spokesperson for the mayor said.

New York City most recently hosted a parade to honor the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team for its World Cup championship. However, the Canyon of Heroes also has a long tradition of honoring military service members and other national heroes.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citybill de blasioparadeseptember 11thterror attack
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Cab driver shot in head, body found on Brooklyn street
Drawing bought at Queens thrift store worth $200,000
Man charged in water dousing incident against 2 NYPD officers
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
PHOTOS: Images unveiled of Manhattan's first public beach
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Show More
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Mets' Pete Alonso officially donates portion of HR Derby winnings to charities
Dad whose daughter died by suicide attempt granted ICE extension
Man struck by subway, suspicious package in backpack deemed safe
LIRR service resumes after person found on tracks
More TOP STORIES News