SOCIETY

Connecticut launches statewide text-to-911 system

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --
Connecticut residents can now use text messages to reach 911 emergency dispatchers.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Thursday that the state has launched the text-to-911 service as part of a new emergency communications system.

Officials say voice calls to 911 are still the best and fastest way to contact emergency services. The text service is aimed at people who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability. It's also intended for when it's unsafe to place a voice call, such as during home invasions or acts of domestic violence.

Authorities say to use the new service, enter 911 into the "to" or "recipient" field, text a brief message that includes the location of the emergency and which emergency services are needed and then follow incoming directions.

"The safety and security of our residents is a top priority and this is an important innovation that will indubitably save lives," Malloy said. "There are emergency situations where a voice call to 911 is neither possible nor safe. This technology provides increased protection for residents, including victims of domestic violence and those who are deaf or hard of hearing, by increasing access to emergency responders in such scenarios."

Connecticut is one of only several states in the nation to roll out the Text-to-911 feature statewide.

"The Text-to-911 feature is a new alternative to calling 911 and designed for people who are in danger and are unable to speak," Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said. "Residents in need of assistance now have a new tool to communicate with emergency services to get the help that they need. This will certainly help save lives, and I'm glad this technology is currently available in Connecticut."

For more information on the Text-to-911 system and to see a demonstration of the capability, visit Text911CT.org.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytexting911 callConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police called on 8-year-old girl walking her dog alone
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Boy's shirt leaves him with 'floating head' in school photos
Sewage leak creates smelly problem in Westchester town
More Society
Top Stories
'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' host Robin Leach dies
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Ex-NYC health commissioner, CDC head accused of groping woman
Trump Organization CFO gets immunity in Cohen investigation
Hospital security guard accused of having sex with corpse
Doctor killed family with gas-filled yoga ball, police say
Police called on 8-year-old girl walking her dog alone
Former Playboy model found strangled in apartment
Show More
More than 500 people catch parasite from McDonald's salads
Hurricane Lane, now Cat 2, dumps 30 inches of rain on Hawaii
Mollie Tibbetts: New details indicate she was stabbed
Suspect surrenders to NYPD in UES high-rise shootings
Police: Suspect burglarizing NJ homes while residents sleep
More News