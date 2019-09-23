Contact Here and Now - and find out more about the show

NEW YORK -- Here and Now is a weekly one hour program airing on Channel 7, dedicated to covering the issues and interests of the African-American community in the New York tri-state area.Continuing in the legacy of Like It Is and the illustrious career of Gil Noble and hosted by a Eyewitness News' Sandra Bookman, this program focuses on the latest news stories that are impacting the black community. The show offers a new platform for leaders and experts to voice their opinions, concerns and plans. Here and Now takes an in-depth look at both national and local stories of interest.The show's mission is to broadcast stories, at length, that are both important and interesting to the black population.In addition to recent news stories affecting the black community, the show includes a variety of ongoing discussions including; the economy, education and the latest health issues. Experts along with other guests, appear on the program to share information and provide their personal stories.Here and Now showcases new and established businesses and business concepts that benefit African-Americans and others. The show also celebrates the lifestyles of blacks living in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, by offering features on celebrities, performing arts, restaurants and the latest fashion trends.