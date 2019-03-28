Contest to rename Hudson Yard's 'The Vessel'

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A contest is now underway to name the giant winding staircase at the center of the city's newest 25 billion dollar development at Hudson Yards.
It's now referred to as "The Vessel."
Some of the names suggested so far include Stairy McStairface, The Hive - as it does look like a honeycomb, and King Kong's jungle gym.
If you want to submit a name visit: https://www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com/whats-next
