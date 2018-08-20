SOCIETY

Illinois high school dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy

A photo shoot involving a downstate high school dance team and a local police department has created controversy.

GRANITE CITY, Illinois --
A photo shoot involving an Illinois high school dance team and a local police department has sparked a controversy.

Some of the Granite City High School dancers struck poses against a police cruiser while their coach stood on top of the vehicle. Some people say the photos were too provocative.

"When I saw the photos, I was very disappointed," Granite City School Superintendent Jim Greenwald said. "It definitely crossed the line."

Greenwald said the promotional photo shoot for the Granite City Police Department and the Granite City High School Dance Team and various extracurricular teams was supposed to be done in a positive light. But it turned into much more.

"This was a promotion which should have been one that kids could have a lot fun doing it along with their coaches, along with the police without anything even bordering anything inappropriate," Greenwald said. "It looked clearly like there were some bad decisions that were made here."

KPLR reports the photos were posted on social media and spread quickly, with some commenters saying the photos were in bad taste and provocative.

"The high school principal and athletic director met with the coach and the team last night and made it very clear that this was not appropriate, that you have to think before you act and that you represent the school," Greenwald said.

Over the years, the team has won trophies and competed in state competitions, but with the recent photos, a parent who did not want to be identified said the dancers must understand this type of behavior is unacceptable.

"Too provocative," she said.

The school board will decide if the students and the coach will be disciplined.

