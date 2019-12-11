Controversy over plan to turn Nyack ballfield into hospital parking lot

NYACK, Rockland County (WABC) -- There is a battle over a ballfield in Nyack, after school leaders voted to turn the field into a hospital parking lot.Now some parents are fighting back.Montefiore Health System wants to put up a parking lot on the field across the street from Nyack Hospital.It's a proposal that squeezes out some of the village's green space. Alyssa Rome has two young kids she brings to MacCalman Field."It's just a really nice part of living in this community," she said. "So the thought of it being paved is kind of depressing."Nyack Hospital says the lot would be temporary, between 18 to 24 months, creating 100 visitor and patient spots while a permanent parking deck is built on its property.The hospital says proximity is key, that using " a remote parking location for patients..would cause unnecessary physical and emotional hardship", and that agreement "includes a guarantee to return the area to its original condition", a promise that some residents are skeptical of."Many of us don't believe that's going to happen once the hospital has that space," said neighborhood resident Mitch Kayden. "They'll just keep paying whatever fines that are in place that are part of the agreement."The field is owned by the Nyack Board of Education, which would stand to make over $200,000 during the lease. There is a penalty if construction runs long, but residents aren't sold."I don't want to take that chance," said neighborhood resident Tina Guarasci. "This is where I live, this is where my kids live, my children play. I have day care, these children play."Residents who complain they haven't had a chance to voice their concerns plan to pack a Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, where the board may vote on the plan.----------