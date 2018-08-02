SOCIETY

Police give toddler 'cuteness warning' after pulling him over in toy convertible

(Cori-Devan Salerno via AP)

MALDEN, Massachusetts --
A 1-year-old motorist has been pulled over for driving without a license - but he got off with a "cuteness warning."

Police in the Boston suburb of Malden say they staged the traffic stop Tuesday afternoon after spotting Grayson Salerno driving a red toy Mercedes convertible along a sidewalk.

An officer pulled his cruiser behind Grayson, switched on the blue flashing lights and pretended to write a ticket.

Photos and video of the incident have been widely shared on social media.

Grayson's mother, Cori Salerno, says she's tickled the mock misdemeanor has made so many people smile.

It's doubtful the young offender understands the charge. He was wearing a T-shirt with the inscription: "I have literally no idea what you are saying."

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytoddlerpolice officerfeel good
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Inwood residents concerned about impact of rezoning plan
Torrential downpour can't stop this woman from returning shopping cart
Successful, working women have the hardest time dating in NYC
Teen with cerebral palsy says college denied request for special dorm
More Society
Top Stories
NYPD sergeant on modified duty after shooting of suspect
AMBER ALERT: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
1 dead, 17-year-old in custody after hit-and-run in Huntington
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
Bystanders watch as mother throws young daughter off bridge
Self-professed serial killer hears voices, lawyer says
NYC: Victim of peace officer sex assault can't sue
Scammers targeting Spectrum customers: What you need to know
Show More
Divers rescue jumper, good Samaritan from East River
Duo wanted for putting man in headlock, robbing him in Brooklyn
Fire damages NJ playground for kids with special needs
Bronx bodega where 'Junior' was murdered up for sale
Pregnant woman served chemicals instead of latte at McDonald's
More News