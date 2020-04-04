Coronavirus

Corona beer suspends production during COVID-19 outbreak

The Mexican Brewing Company that produces Corona beer announced on Friday that they would be halting the production of its well-known beer.

Grupo Modelo said they were taking these actions in order to comply with the measures taken by Mexico's federal government.

They also expressed their complete commitment to fight against the coronavirus.

They said they will be donating 300,000 antibacterial gels made from brewed alcohol and will contribute in the future with more actions to fight the pandemic.

Corona Hard Seltzer, which launched in early March, is also off to a "strong start," according to a company earnings release.

Beer and other alcohol are rising in sales this month as Americans are being forced to hunker down in light of the coronavirus. Sales numbers from Nielsen (NLSN) show beer sales rose 34% year-over-year for the week ending on March 21.

CNN contributed to this article.
