Coronavirus: Catholic dioceses in New York area lift obligations to attend Mass amid outbreak

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Catholic parishioners in Brooklyn, Queens and Newark are no longer obligated to attend Sunday Mass until further notice, and weekend services are canceled in those areas, while the Archdiocese of New York will continue the celebration of Mass, but urges the faithful to use their best judgment.The Diocese of Rockville Centre says churches will remain open this weekend and Mass schedules will remain mostly unchanged, though parishioners' obligation to attend is temporarily lifted.According to a Brooklyn news release: "In an effort to be proactive in our response to the spread of the Coronavirus, the Most Reverend Nicholas DiMarzio, Bishop of Brooklyn, has dispensed the faithful from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass until further notice for Catholics of Brooklyn and Queens."Sunday Masses will still be celebrated, according to a news release, but the faithful are urged to be careful if they do attend.Weekday masses will continue and other services will continue, like weddings and funerals, but with limited attendance, according to the release.The Archdiocese of New York will continue services, but the faithful are urged to use their best judgment on whether to attend."This is in keeping with the teaching of the Church, which has always exempted those with serious medical issues which would prohibit them from attending Mass, as well as for all people in times of general emergencies. This is especially true during this coronavirus outbreak, particularly for adults over the age of 60, people with underlying medical conditions, and family members of such individuals, who should take special care in discerning the best course of action," the New York Archdiocese said in a statement.Archbishop of Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin announced he had dispensed the faithful of the Archdiocese from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass until further notice and has suspended the public celebration of Mass for Saturday evening, March 14, and Sunday, March 15.The celebration of daily Mass will continue, and churches of the Archdiocese will remain open with parishioners encouraged to pray while maintaining a prudent distance from each other.Officials say the decision will be reviewed daily, and any new determination will be announced next week.Tobin also has advised that scheduled sacramental celebrations such as weddings, baptisms, or funerals will be permitted, but attendance should be limited to immediate family members only. Further, the sacraments of the Anointing of the Sick and Reconciliation will remain available, as needed, by the faithful.Catholic schools in the Archdiocese will be closed next week, Monday, March 16, 2020, through Friday, March 20, 2020.Tobin said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution with the health and safety of students, staff, and families at the center of the decision. The situation will be re-assessed by the Task Force to determine if an extension is needed.Religious education activities also are suspended throughout the Archdiocese for this weekend, March 14-15, 2020, and for the week of March 16-20, 2020.