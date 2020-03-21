Society

Coronavirus: Couple livestreams Central Park wedding amid COVID-19 crisis

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan -- In a picture-perfect setting in Central Park, Jera Foster and Aaron Cook said "I do."

The couple got engaged in January after a year of dating and were always planning to have a small ceremony, but as the date came closer, so did the COVID-19 crisis, turning their big day to something smaller, with only about 10 in attendance. (As of Sunday evening, no such gatherings will be allowed in New York state.)

Foster's father could not make it, and neither could Cook's parents from Australia, but Foster's mother, Catherine Brabec, was by her side.

"With so much excitement and happiness, and then this week turned into a whole different world," said Brabec.

With wedding plans now changing, Foster, who happens to be a social creator and Instagram strategist, got creative.

The wedding was streamed live on Instagram for her nearly 165,000 followers, including her family and friends who couldn't make it for the big day.

The bride and groom pulled it off with a few glitches, but without forgetting the true purpose of the day.

