Coronavirus: Upper West Siders sing through open windows

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Melodies filled an Upper West Side courtyard as many tried to find some light in the darkness.
It was Wednesday night when Gretchen Coneelee heard the music.
"I was watching the news, I muted the TV, and I saw people were singing," she said.
Coneelee grabbed her phone, saw the open windows on different levels and joined in.
"Somebody normally opens up their windows to say shut up - to see the other windows opening up to either participate or appreciate, I got emotional," Coneelee added.
It was a parallel to people in Italy last week. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis that has hit their nation hard - tens of thousands under quarantine were on their balconies finding comfort.
At home, many tried to hold on to any normalcy as many townships announced shelter in place and voluntary quarantines. Now with social distancing becoming the somewhat new norm.
In Crown Heights, a wedding party took it to the streets, safely away from a crowd as others cheered on. The mood was bright.
In other parts of the country, some are putting their holiday lights back up in spring - anything to bring back the cheer - that during these times seem lost.
