Coronavirus News: Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer marries couple in his backyard

Queens Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer shared pictures of the event on Twitter.
Here are some photos of the wedding I just performed in my backyard! I teared up as I married Jennie O’Leary & Mark Van Name! So grateful I could officiate today as they scrambled to keep their wedding date even though the big party will have to come later! #LoveWins #QueensWins pic.twitter.com/n3quMKacsR— Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) April 25, 2020
He says he married Jannie O'Leary and Mark Van Name in his backyard.
Van Bramer says the couple was scrambling to keep their wedding date, and will have a big party after the crisis.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address